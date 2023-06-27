There is an injury update on Bryan Danielson after he broke his arm in his shocking victory over Kazuchika Okada at this past Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2.

Brie Garcia, also known as WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, shared an X-Ray photo on her Instagram stories showing the extent of Danielson’s arm and how it is much worse than expected. She writes, “Not sure to be proud or chastise him for wrestling 10 more minutes with this break. Definitely worse than we thought.”

Danielson revealed the injury to the world at the Forbidden Door 2 media scrum, where he said that he expected to be on the shelf 6-8 weeks. However, with this new information it seems that the American Dragon may be on the shelf longer and could potentially miss AEW’s All In event from Wembley Stadium.

Stay tuned.