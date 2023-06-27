Becky Lynch recently appeared on WWE After The Bell and discussed her friendship with Finn Balor, who will challenge her husband, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, at WWE Money In the Bank this weekend. Lynch joked that the match is a conflict of interest.

“Obviously, this one’s a bit of a conflict of interest,” she said. “You know, the person who trained me and then my husband. And you know, myself and Finn have been friends for over 20 years at this stage. And the fact that we’ve both made it to the highest level. The thing is though, when you saw Finn, when I walked into that gym for the first time and saw him, you knew he was going to make it.”

Lynch continued and called on Balor to stop jumping her husband.

“You know, you were like, not only was he your teacher, so obviously you looked up to him and respected him like that, but he had that presence about him that you knew he was going to make it. So, and see everything that he’s done, especially lately with The Judgment Day and being one of the hottest acts on TV. But then you go, ‘God, just stop jumping my husband.’ You know, like, ‘I don’t want to hate you. You’re making me hate you. What are you doing?’ Gotta give him some of them [slaps].”

Lynch will also be in action on Saturday as she competes in the Women’s MITB Ladder Match with IYO SKY, Bayley, Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

