New details are being revealed on former talents making the roster for the WWE 2K22 video game that was released back on March 8.

Several wrestlers made the game roster but were released by WWE along the way, after they were scanned in by the game developers. Fightful Select adds that many of them were not informed explicitly ahead of the announcement that they’d be included in the game, but some caught wind of it in the days prior.

There were numerous wrestlers who were not outright told that they’d be getting paid for the game, but who were told to “expect something” later this year regarding pay.

“Top Dolla” AJ Francis of the Hit Row stable noted that they were close to being scanned into the game, but they were released before they could be added. Francis still wanted to be a part of the game, despite being released.

It was reported earlier this year, via Sports Gamers Online, that WWE specifically wanted Bray Wyatt removed from the game. This new report from Fightful confirms that WWE had Wyatt pulled from the game.

The following names were no longer with WWE at the time of the 2K22 release, but still ended up on the game roster: Alexander Wolfe, Ariya Daivari (no longer in-ring talent), Billie Kay, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Danny Burch, Ember Moon, Fandango, Gran Metalik, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Jeff Hardy, John Morrison, Johnny Gargano, Kalisto, Karrion Kross, Keith Lee, Kyle O’Reilly, Lana, Lince Dorado, Mia Yim/Reckoning, Mickie James, Murphy, Nia Jax, Oney Lorcan, Peyton Royce, Samoa Joe, Scarlett, Slapjack/Shane Thorne, Tegan Nox, The Brian Kendrick, Timothy Thatcher, Toni Storm, Tucker, Tyler Breeze, William Regal.

