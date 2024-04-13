– Prior to making his exciting WWE debut alongside Solo Sikoa in the segment that saw “The Enforcer” of The Bloodline seemingly go rogue and take out Jimmy Uso, Tama Tonga was backstage at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. throughout the day, and was not kept hidden.

– Although it is generally Michael “P.S.” Hayes and Bobby Roode who produce The Bloodline-related segments on WWE television, this week’s SmackDown After WrestleMania XL show saw Jason Jordan handling those duties.

– The word backstage coming out of this week’s post-WrestleMania XL episode of the WWE on FOX blue brand show is that company officials were said to be pleased with the reaction Tama Tonga received for his debut appearance, particularly considering his lack of U.S. television exposure.

– “The Bruiserweight” of New Catch Republic, Pete Dunne, has been producing all of the matches for the new WWE Speed on X series.

– Although it is normally not the case, WWE had producers listed for multiple TV segments this week that did not involve physicality, and were strictly verbal in nature.

