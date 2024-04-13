Who produced the matches that aired during this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown?

Let’s find out!

The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s special SmackDown After WrestleMania XL episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which aired on Friday, April 12, 2024 from the sold out Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 4/12/2024



* Cody Rhodes promo: Shane Helms



* LA Knight vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Santos Escobar: Jason Jordan



* Bloodline promo: Jason Jordan



* Cameron Grimes vs. Bron Breakker: Shane Helms



* Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton: Molly Holly & Nick Aldis



* Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Piper Niven & Chelsea Green: Petey Williams



* Rey Mysterio vs. Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles: Jamie Noble



* WWE Speed: Johnny Gargano vs. Angel: Pete Dunne



* Dark Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio: Jamie Noble



* Dark Match: Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa: Jamie Noble

(H/T: Fightful Select)