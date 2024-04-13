Where has Riho been as of late?

The first-ever AEW Women’s World Champion surfaced on social media on Friday evening and answered that question.

Riho took to her Instagram Story to share an update to her fans regarding her AEW status.

“I am currently in Japan for renewal of my VISA,” she wrote. “I don’t know when I will return to AEW.”

She added, “Please stay healthy and enjoy your life until then.”

The last time Riho appeared on AEW programming was the AEW Dynamite: Big Business special themed show from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, where she lost to Willow Nightingale in singles competition.

We will keep you posted as updates continue to surface regarding Riho’s AEW status.