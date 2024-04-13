The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw continues to take shape.

On Saturday, WWE released a SmackDown digital exclusive following Friday night’s SmackDown After WrestleMania XL show from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

During the segment, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis informed Chelsea Green and Piper Niven that they will be squaring off against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter on next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Additionally, WWE.com announced “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor, as well as appearances by WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes for the 4/15 Raw show.

Previously announced for Monday’s Raw is Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio, as well as the return of “The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage.