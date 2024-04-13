There will be some schedule changes for AEW Rampage over the next few weeks.

TNT will be airing NBA Playoff coverage this coming Friday, April 19, 2024, so AEW Rampage will be bumped to the next night and air live on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 10/9c, immediately following that evening’s AEW Collision from Peoria, IL.

This means AEW will have three hours of live programming next week.

Additionally, TNT will also be airing NHL Playoff double-headers on 4/26, 5/3, 5/10 and 5/17, which will likely mean that AEW Rampage will be moved to other time shots during those weeks as well.

We will keep you posted.