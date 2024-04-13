“The Celtic Warrior” is coming.

As noted, WWE began the promotional push for the return of Sheamus during the Raw After WrestleMania XL show this past Monday night.

In an update, the date and show for the return of the longtime WWE Superstar appears set.

On this week’s SmackDown After WrestleMania XL show, an advertisement aired that announced Sheamus will make his return to WWE Monday Night Raw next week on Monday, April 15, 2024.

The former world champion has been on the sidelines with a bad shoulder injury since August of 2023, with his last television match taking place in the Edge retirement match on WWE Friday Night SmackDown on the August 18, 2023 episode.

Make sure to join us here on 4/15 for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage.