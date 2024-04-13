A new match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

On this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, it was announced by Excalibur on commentary during the main event of the show that The House of Black trio of Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews will collide with the three-man team of Dante Martin, Action Andretti and Matt Sydal.

Previously announced for the show tomorrow night is Katsuyori Shibata vs. Lee Moriarty, the Blackpool Combat Club duo of Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli against The Don Callis Family team of Powerhouse Hobbs and Kyle Fletcher, as well as “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. AZM.

Immediately following AEW Collision tomorrow night will be AEW Battle of the Belts X.

