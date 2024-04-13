Jon Moxley is a world champion once again.

The AEW superstar and Blackpool Combat Club member defeated Tetsuya Naito at this evening’s NJPW Windy City Riot to capture the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. A bloodied Moxley was victorious after hitting Naito with his signature Death Rider DDT.

Jon Moxley has done it!

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING. HE CONQUERED THEM ALL.

HE DID IT! Jon Moxley just won the @njpwglobal IWGP World Heavyweight Championship here at Windy City Riot!

The win marks a monumental achievement for Moxley. He is now the first wrestler to hold world titles for WWE, AEW, and NJPW. Mox was a three-time AEW World Champion and a one-time WWE Champion.