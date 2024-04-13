Jon Moxley is a world champion once again.
The AEW superstar and Blackpool Combat Club member defeated Tetsuya Naito at this evening’s NJPW Windy City Riot to capture the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. A bloodied Moxley was victorious after hitting Naito with his signature Death Rider DDT.
Jon Moxley has done it!
WWE.
ALL ELITE WRESTLING.
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING.
HE CONQUERED THEM ALL.pic.twitter.com/fN3aB99Fcr
— Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) April 13, 2024
HOOOLLLLLLLLYYYY SHTTTTTTT!!! @JonMoxley!!! #njriot @njpwglobal pic.twitter.com/UkkjAPXcT0
— Jake from The Windy City (@JakeAllonar) April 13, 2024
HE DID IT!
Jon Moxley just won the @njpwglobal IWGP World Heavyweight Championship here at Windy City Riot!
Honored to be on the call for this one – lots of emotions tonight in Chicago #njriot pic.twitter.com/Ff4TxocIRH
— Veda Scott (@itsvedatime) April 13, 2024
The win marks a monumental achievement for Moxley. He is now the first wrestler to hold world titles for WWE, AEW, and NJPW. Mox was a three-time AEW World Champion and a one-time WWE Champion.