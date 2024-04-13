Another WWE executive departure has been confirmed.

PWInsider.com is reporting that the longest-running employee in WWE, the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Warrior Award recipient Sue Aitchison, officially parted ways with the company on Friday.

The word making the rounds is that Aitchison was let go.

Sue Aitchison served as the Director of Community Relations for the company, and had been with WWF and WWE for over 38 years. She first started with WWE back in 1986.

Aitchison has been widely credited as leading WWE’s community outreach programs, and was directly responsible for building the company’s relationship with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Dan Ventrelle exited the company from his position as WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, and Trent Wilfinger parted ways as WWE’s Senior Vice President of Athlete ID & Development.