Kenny Omega spoke out about the infamous Brawl Out incident from AEW ALL OUT 2022 that involved CM Punk and The Elite during a recent Twitch live stream.

While talking about the topic, “The Cleaner” was asked by a fan where things stand between he and “The Best in the World.”

“Status with Punk right now? I don’t know, it’s just mutual respect,” Omega said. “We reached out to each other. Here’s the thing – I can’t really think of anyone that I dislike or have like an issue with, especially an issue with wrestling. It’s not like, ‘Hey, we’re good now.’ It’s – we were never bad. Honestly, if it weren’t for a complete other factor, we would have been able to have that talk on the night of Brawl Out. There’s no issue between him and I, as far as I know. I don’t think there is at all.”

Omega continued, “I don’t want to seem standoffish or like secretive about what happened. Like, yes there’s legalities and all that stuff, but even if there wasn’t – and I know this will sound weird because I’ve done a lot of comedy stuff in wrestling – but like, I’m actually not a huge fan of pulling back the curtain on stuff that doesn’t need to be out in public. That’s why I’m saying like, if for whatever reason, guys were to fight or whatever, like it’s not for the public to know. That’s just for them to air out their stuff to get it out of their system. That’s all I mean.”

Additionally, Omega said that while he has an EVP title in AEW, he hasn’t had power in more than four years now.

“And I’ll tell you why, it’s because I’m a terrible EVP,” he said. “I don’t deserve to be an EVP. If people want to ask for my advice, I’ll do my best to help them. If there’s a fire to put out backstage, I’m going to do my best to be that person.”

