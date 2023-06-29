AEW will return to the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada tonight to tape the third episode of Collision on TNT, which will air this Saturday night.

While not officially announced for a match or segment, CM Punk is planned for tonight’s AEW Collision taping, according to Fightful Select. There had been some confusion on Punk’s status for tonight as he was not announced publicly, but word is that he is scheduled to perform in some capacity, and that has always been the plan.

If you’re attending tonight’s Collision taping and would like to help with live spoilers, please e-mail us. Below is the current card for tonight, to air on Saturday:

* AEW World Champion MJF will make his Collision in-ring debut vs. opponent TBA

* AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander defends against Lady Frost

* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Tournament Quarterfinal Match: ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong

* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks

* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Dustin Rhodes vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.