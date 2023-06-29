After years of development AEW Fight Forever is finally available for fans to purchase. The game can be purchased on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can read Joey G’s review of Fight Forever by clicking here.

Several AEW stars have since taken to Twitter to promote the game and celebrate its release. This includes Adam Cole, Nyla Rose, Excalibur, Matt Hardy, Andrade El Idolo, Danhausen and more. Check out what they had to say below.

#AEWFightForever is available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, & PC!!! 🎮🎮🎮🎮 https://t.co/KaTI9XYWl0 — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) June 29, 2023

Building a video game completely from scratch is a daunting task in the best of times, and throwing a pandemic into the middle of development certainly didn't help, but all of the teams did a fantastic job and I am so happy #AEWFightForever is finally available around the globe. https://t.co/qPrvVIywmn — Excalibur (@ShutUpExcalibur) June 29, 2023

#AEWFightForever is the first-ever AEW console game is Available NOW Everywhere! Are you ready to get XTREME with The Hardys? Play on: @Xbox, PS4 & PS5, @Nintendo Switch, and @Windows

To purchase: https://t.co/20aggpcklu Follow @aewgames to get more information on Stadium… pic.twitter.com/tSzvQSpOsE — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 29, 2023