AEW announced last night that Kris Statlander will be defending the TBS Championship against former IMPACT star Lady Frost on this Saturday’s edition of Collision. Today, the challenger and champion hyped the bout by trading some shots on social media.

Frost, who previously wrestled for AEW back in 2020, jokes on Twitter that Statlander was busy stretching all year while she was regularly competing in tournaments. Her full tweet reads, “While Kris was busy doing stretches all last year, I was busy winning tournaments in different countries. I’m ready. See you soon, Canada.” Statlander, who was actually out with an ACL injury, didn’t take too kindly to the jab. She writes back, “bro why does everyone think I was at home gallivanting while recovering from my knee surgery I wasn’t allowed to do anything I guess we’re going to have to fight about it in the ring live on collision.”

As a reminder, Collision will be taped later this evening, but will still air in its normal timeslot on Saturday evening. Check out Statlander and Frost’s interaction below.