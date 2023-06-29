Thanks to Daire Farrell for the following WWE live event results from tonight’s show at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland:

* Sheamus defeated Karrion Kross. After the match, Sheamus gave a nice homecoming speech until Scarlett got in his face and he said he was bringing out someone to kick her ass. Then WWE NXT’s Lyra Valkyria came out to a big hometown pop for the next match

* Lyra Valkyria defeated Scarlett Bourdeaux. Sheamus and Lyra celebrated to a big ovation

* Ridge Holland and Butch defeated Hit Row. Great reactions for The Brawling Brutes, loud heat for Hit Row

* Charlotte Flair defeated Bayley and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat. This was advertised as a Fatal 4 Way with WWE Women’s Champion Asuka

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retained over AJ Styles and LA Knight in a Triple Threat. Theory pinned Styles to win. Knight hit a BFT and Styles hit a Phenomenal Forearm on Theory after the match

* Solo Sikoa defeated Santos Escobar. Solo looked like a real star here but Santos also shined

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retained in a Fatal 4 Way over The Usos (Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso), Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince, Kit Wilson), The O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson). Zayn gave a post-match speech to thank everyone and send us home happy

