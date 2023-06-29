Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

Ring of Honor TV 6/29/23

From the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman, & Nigel McGuinness on commentary!

Match #1. LFI vs. Mark Wheeler & Vikram Prashar

LFI just destroys both fellas at the bell. Lariats in the corner to Prashar and a basement dropkick by Dralistico. Huge chops and a tag to Vance, who drills this fella with a lariat. Wheeler eats a springboard Codebreaker. A ripcord knee and a discus lariat to Prashar and this is over.

Winners: LFI

Rating: NR

Match #2. The Dark Order w/Evil Uno vs. The Righteous w/ Stu Grayson

Brawl to start as Silver takes out Vincent with a flying European uppercut. Stu Grayson distracts John Silver at ringside, allowing Vincent to take control. HUGE Bossman Slam by Dutch to a distracted John Silver gets two. Silver reverses a vertical suplex with one of his own to Dutch and tags Reynolds. Vincent in now too as Reynolds double legs him and delivers some ground and pound. Clotheslines in the corner to Vincent and a big boot to Dutch sends him flying off the apron. Reynolds looks for the piledriver but Vincent rolls outsdie, as Reynolds follows. Vincent goes into the guard rail and Reynolds posts Dutch. Tornado DDT off the apron by Reynolds to Dutch and a double stomp by Silver. Cactus piledriver by Reynolds and a brainbuster by Silver to Vincent. Vincent distracts the referee and Grayson comes out of nowhere with a flying knee to the face of Silver as Vincent cradles him for the win.

Winners: The Righteous

Rating: **. Way too short to mean anything but the story is captivating and there’s potential for a blowoff match that should be a lot of fun.

After the match, Evil Uno makes the save with a chair but Grayson stands in his way. Grayson drops to his knees and begs Uno to hit him, but Uno can’t.

Match #3. Leila Gray w/ Smart Mark Sterling vs. Diamante

Arm drags by Diamante Gray doesn’t like what she sees and bails to the outside, but Diamante follows her and throws her into the steel steps. Mark Sterling now distracts Diamante, which allows Gray to throw her off the apron to the floor. Snap suplex by Gray and a chin lock. Jawbreaker by Diamante frees the hold. Clotheslines by Diamante and now the Chaos Theor but Diamante can’t get the pin. Stungun by Gray and the Side Effect gets a two count. Diamante ducks under a clothesline and hits a German suplex. Running dropkick in the corner by Diamante gets two. Crossrhodes by Diamante finishes this one.

Winner: Diamante

Rating: *3/4. Not much here, to be honest, except some revenge for Diamante.

Claudio Castagnoli is an interview with Lexi Nai in the back, and Chuck interrupts and asks for a show at the ROH World Championship. Claudio acceps, but says it’s an eliminator first.

Match #4. The Workhorsemen, Gringo Loco, & Shane Taylor vs. Lucha Bros, El Hijo del Vikingo, & Komander

We head to Chicago for this one. Penta and Gringo to start as the crowd is split 50/50. Penta removes the glove and Loco grabs his hand, but Fenix superkicks him in the back of the head. Leg lariat by Henry to Fenix. 450 kick from Vikingo to Henry. Rolling elbow by Taylor to Vikingo. Head scissors by Komander sends Taylor to the floor. Running Shining Wizard by Drake takes out Komander. Superkick to Drake by Penta. Fear Factor by Penta to Loco! One, two, no! Fenix goes up top but Loco sends Penta into him and tags Taylor. Military press into a facebuster by Logo and a running splash by Taylor now to Fenix. Penta breaks up the pin. Superkick by Fenix to Taylor and he tags Komander who eats a lariat. Komander in the wrong corner now and a running pair of knees by Henry, a cannonball by Drake, a pump handle facebuster by Henry, and a Shining Wizard by Drake. Twisting springboard moonsault by Loco! Vikingo breaks up the pin. Vikingo also gets the tag now, with a springboard dropkick to Drake, a spinning heel kick to Henry, a pop-up tieres to Loco, and a tag to Fenix. Superkicks to everyone. Triple superkicks to Drake. Cazadora bomb to Drake for two. Penta focuses the attack with some leg kicks now to Drake. Double clothesline and both men are down. Henry and Fenix in now, trading heavy overhand chops. Hockey fight! Enziguiri by Henry and a PK. Leg trapped brainbuster by Henry! Two count. Taylor in now but Vikingo sends him to the floor. Corkscrew tieres to Loco and a moonsault to the floor Vikingo from the ring POST as Komander walks the ropes right next to him and takes out Loco with a diving hurricanrana on the ramp! Rebound kick inside the ring by Fenix to Henry. Penta gets the tag and it’s the Fear Factor/double stop combo that finishes this one!

Winners: Lucha Bros, El Hijo del Vikingo, and Komander

Rating: ***1/2. Yeah, this ruled. Huge fan of all eight men and the Lucha Squad are on fire. Workhorsemen were the perfect foil for these guys, as well.

Match #5. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty vs. Karou & Tariq

Karou tries some throat thrusts to Bill, but he eats a huge big boot. Tarik in now, laying in some chops to Bill but eats a Bossman Slam. Moriarty gets the tag and a crucifix for two. Running chops by Tariq to Moriarty, but Bill flattens everyone. Enziguiri to Tariq and an inverted fireman’s carry into a facebuster. Border City Stretch finishes this one.

Winners: Big Bill & Lee Moriarty

Rating: NR

Match #6. ROH World Six-man Championship: The Embassy (c) vs. LIJ

Shingo and Cage to start. Shingo tries a few shoulder blocks and Hiromu tags himself in. Triple team work by LIJ with a family of dropkicks, but a cover from Hiromu only gets one. Body slam to Hiromu and a high kick. Toa and Kaun eradicate LIJ from the apron. Deadlift superplex by Cage to Hiromu. Kaun in now and delivers a sidewalk slam on the top turnbuckle. Toa lands a senton on the apron before getting a two count. Hiromu on the top turnbuckle again but he gets caught, however he counters the Side Effect into a DDT. Shingo is in! Back elbow, left hand, clothesline to Kaun! DDT and flatliner combo by Shingo to Cage and Kaun. Suplex to Kaun gets two. Backstabber to Shingo from Kaun gets two. DDT by Shingo! Bushi gets the tag and comes off the top with a shotgun dropkick. Bushi with a dropkick to the knee of Cage. Clothesline by Shingo and a fisherman’s neckbreaker by Bushi to Kaun. One, two, no! Lariat by Kaun in return. Dropkick to the knee by Hiromu but Cage is in too. and it’s a double clothesline to everyone. Body slam/powerbomb by Cage to Shingo AND Hiromu at the same time! Bushi mists Cage behind the referee’s back! Bushi fights off both Toa and Kaun, but a double shoulder block and it’s the Open the Gates and this one is over.

Winners and STILL ROH World Six-man Champions: The Embassy

Rating: ***. Wish we got so much more of LIJ to be honest, but this was a heck of a match. Needs more Shingo.

Match #7. El Desperado vs. Willie Mack

Mack doesn’t budge as Desperado charges him and returns with a single leg lariat. Crowd loves this already. Chop off! Mack laying in some thick ones here, and Desperado is down. Both men trade waist locks but Mack connects with the Samoan drop. Kip up! Moonsault by Mack gets two. Back elbow by Mack but a double dropkick to the knee by Desperado drops Mack. Desperado now works over the knee and wraps it around the middle rope. Frog splash to the knee by Desperado and now a leg lace has Mack in trouble. Mack gets to the ropes but the damage seemingly has been done. Desperado goes back to the knee but Mack fires back with right hands. Desperado charges a fallen Mack but Mack responds with a pop-up elbow to the face. Imploding cannonball in the corner by Mack. Two count. Mack misses a frog splash and Desperado tries the stretch muffler but Mack gets free. Mack tries a brainbuster by the dropkick to the knee comes in handy again. Mack looks for a powerbomb but the knee buckles again. Back slide but Desperado holds on and it’s the Angel’s Wings for the win.

Winner: El Desperado

Rating: **3/4. Fans continue to love Mack but Desperado is the star of this one. Especially ahead of his death match with Moxley next week.

Match #8. Roppongi Vice vs. House of Torture

House or Torture is Sho and Yujiro Takahashi. Irish whip and a double hip toss, running knee, and standing moonsault by Roppongi Vice. Trent looks for a suplex but Yujiro bites the hand to escape. Yujiro gets sent to the outside and Trent hits a plancha over the top, but gets clotheslined by Sho on the floor. Rocky now tossed into the guardrail. Back body drop by Sho to Trent. Trent fires back with chops but Sho traps the wrist and attacks with leg kicks and a superkick to the face of a kneeling Trent. Deadlift vertical suplex by Sho gets two. Yujiro gets the tag but Trent connects with the Satellite DDT. Rocky in now with Sho and it’s student vs. teacher here. Step-up hurricanrana by Rocky and it’s the Forever Clotheslines for the entire H.O.T. Trent sets Sho up on the top rope for Rocky to deliver the knees before finishing with a basement knee. Two count. Rocky heads up top but Yujiro sends him to the floor. Half-and-half suplex by Trent to Sho. Yujiro has the cane inside the ring but Trent takes it and the referee sees that, takes it from Trent. Big boot by Yujiro and a spear by Sho. Powerbomb into a lungblower by Sho! Two count. Clotheslines and a big boot in the corner by the H.O.T. Avalanche fisherman’s buster by Yujiro but Rocky throws the pile on the pin to break it up. Rocky and Sho trade elbows in the midde and Sho eats a pair of knees from both Rocky and Trent. Suicide dive by Rocky takes Sho outside. Trent catches Takahashi while Rocky goes up top… Strong Zero gets the win!

Winners: Roppongi Vice

Rating: **3/4. Nice little tag match here and you can tell all of these guys are very familiar with each other. Roppongi Vice is just so much fun.

House of Tortures attacks after the bell, but Orange Cassidy, at his own pace, is here to make the save and the H.O.T. bail.

Match #9. United Empire vs. Action Andretti, Darius Martin, & Christopher Daniels

TJP and Action Andretti to start. Andretti bridges and flips out of a wrist lock. TJP does the same but ends with a headscissors. Step-up hurricanrana by TJP but Andretti handsprings to his feet. TJP does the same. Dropkick by Andretti. Bottom rope assissted tornillo by Andretti. TJP sends Martin into Andretti and Fletcher comes in, only to eat a bunch of kicks and a basement dropkick. Daniels in now with a clothesline to the back and a back suplex. Big bodyslam by Fletcher in return. TJP gets the tag and gets hip tossed. TJP clings to the rope a la Andrade and Daniels charges but misses. Cobb pulls Daniels off the apron into a suplex position, runs him into the ring post, and then rolls him back in the ring. Cobb tags himself in and hits a standing moonsault for two. Delayed vertical suplex by Cobb, who tags Fletcher, and transfers Daniels to Fletcher, who plants him and gets two. TJP in now and he misses a charge in the corner, allowing Daniels to hit an exploder and make the tag to Martin. Chops to everyone and a forearm to Cobb. Manhattan drop to Fletcher, enziguiri, and a tornado DDT combo. Bottom rope Complete Shot to Cobb! TJP catches Martin with a twisting back suplex but Andretti in now with a kick combination and an enziguiri. Hangspring back elbow from Andretti. Deadlift Falcon Arrow from Andretti to TJP gets two. Tornado DDT by TJP in return to Andretti. Running enziguiri in the corner by Fletcher into a spinning back suplex by Cobb. Mamba Splash by TJP but Daniels breaks up the pin. Running forearm to TJP in the corner by Daniels, who sends him into Martin and Andretti’s inverted Fidget Spinner/Rock Bottom finisher for the one, two, three! TJP shot his shoulder up as the three count came down.

Winners: Action Andretti, Darius Martin, & Christopher Daniels

Rating: ***. Very entertaining trios match here, Martin is really growing as a performer and it’s plain to see. Daniels is perfect in these situations as he truly is a ring general too.

Match #10. Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena (c) vs. KC Spinelli

Headock takeovers by Spinelli and a shoulder block. Athena trips Spinelli up and comes in from the apron with a slingshot splash for one. Samoan drop by Spinelli gets a one count. Running European uppercut in the corner and a big boot by Athena. Rolling elbow by Athena will do it.

Winner: Athena

Rating: NR

After the match, Athena attacks Spinelli and sends her into the steel steps. Running double knees to Spinello right into the steps!

Match #11. Ring of Honor World Championship Proving Ground Match: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Chuck Taylor

Shoving match to start. Chuck mounts Claudio in the corner and delivers ten punches before sending Claudio to the floor. Chuck sends Claudio into the steps on the outside and roughs him up on the guardrail. Back inside the ring, Soul Food sends Claudio reeling to the floor yet again. Claudio sends Chuck into the announce area and follows up with a running European uppercut. Running big boot to Chuck as he’s trying to get in the ring, and Claudio follows him outside and does BCC like things. Claudio sends Chuck into the front row with an uppercut and DDT’s Chuck on a chair in the front row. Trent and Rocky Romero make their way down to ringside to support their friend Chuck. Claudio charges but Chuck hip tosses him to the floor and follows with a somersault dive over the top. Koji Clutch locked in the middle of the ring by Chuck. Claudio gets to the ropes. Chuck looks for a piledriver but Claudio responds with European uppercuts in the corner. Claudio runs into a knee and Chuck hits the short piledriver! One, two, no! Chuck charges but Claudio responds with a pop-up European uppercut for two. Big lariat by Claudio and the Ricola Bomb finishes this one.

Winner: Claudio Castagnoli

Rating: **1/2. Short and sweet, and it didn’t need to be more. Chuck got a lot of offense in but when Claudio thinks he can win the match, he finishes it.

Final Thoughts: Lots of good action on this week’s show, and a lot of it has to do with the Forbidden Door. Workhorsemen/Lucha Squad was great stuff, Embassy/LIJ, UE as well. However, we’ve got a PPV coming up this month, and champions Athena, Samoa Joe, The Lucha Bros, and Claudio don’t have storylines… and that’s troublesome. 7/10.