As noted, FTR lost the AEW tag team titles to Big Bill and Ricky Starks earlier this evening on Collision, a shocking end to FTR’s second reign as champs, which began back in April. Fightful Select has an update on the Top Guys following their loss as many assumed they would retain and go on to face the Young Bucks at Full Gear next month.

The report states that FTR is signed to AEW until 2027 and that both sides are on good terms with one another. Dax Harwood recently filed to trademark the term CMFTR, which is what FTR called their pairing with CM Punk. However, it is noted that the trademark could be used for non-AEW events, or NJPW matches.

Fightful later adds that there is speculation that Cash Wheeler is injured since he didn’t take any offense tonight. That has yet to be confirmed, but Wrestling Headlines will keep you informed on his status.