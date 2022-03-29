MJF and AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan have reportedly resolved their issues.

As noted earlier, Khan and MJF reportedly had a “heated discussion” this past weekend over MJF’s interview with Ariel Helwani. You can click here for our original report with details on why Khan was upset, and why MJF was frustrated even before the interview.

In an update, F4Wonline.com now reports that reports of the heated conversation is true, but any related issues between the two have been settled. It was also noted that there was no fight between MJF and Khan.

MJF’s AEW contract expires on January 1, 2024, and he has stated that he will be wrestling where the money is. Multiple sources have confirmed that WWE has interest in the young star, and will likely want to sign him when they’re able to.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Helwani’s full interview with MJF below:

