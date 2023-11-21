AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF sustained actual injuries during the main event of the AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view event held at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Prior to the main event, he had already worked the ROH Tag Team Title match with Samoa Joe against The Gunns.

The Gunns attacked MJF after the match, causing him to be rushed to the hospital. Adam Cole then prevented Jay White from winning the World Heavyweight Title in a forfeit before MJF returned for the main event.

Although the storyline injury has received criticism from fans, it was reported that MJF suffered a real hip injury that required popping back in and a real shoulder injury. Fortunately, he will not be missing any TV time.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio the hip injury happened when he hit a cutter outside of the ring to White during the World Title match. The belief is MJF will be ready in time for the December 30th Worlds End PPV.