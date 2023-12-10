Where has Rebel been?

The former side-kick of Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. has been on the sidelines from All Elite Wrestling for quite some time, prompting many to question her status with the company.

Fightful Select is reporting that despite not being used in a long while, Rebel is still, in fact, under contract with the promotion.

Rebel has not been backstage at AEW shows during the majority of her hiatus from the company, which dates back to Britt Baker’s baby face turn, and is no longer working in AEW’s makeup department behind-the-scenes.

Despite this, Rebel has been open to returning to TV if asked by AEW, who has reportedly had some internal discussions about the topic. They apparently don’t have a desire to have her wrestle at this time, and if he she doesn’t get back in the ring before the end of the year, 2023 will mark the first year since 2014 that Rebel hasn’t had a match.

She has expressed her desire to wrestle on the independent scene in 2024, as she has the itch to get back into the squared circle.