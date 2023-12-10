“YEET!”

It looks like that is something “Main Event” Jey Uso will once again be able to say on WWE programming.

After popularizing the catchphrase to the point that sold-out WWE crowds loudly chant it each time Uso lands strikes in matches, Uso and the company was hit with a legal blow that forced them to stop using the term.

Apparently that is now settled.

Jey Uso was wearing his “YEET!” t-shirt once again at the WWE non-televised live event on Saturday night in Utica, New York. On his official Instagram Story, Uso wrote, “It’s back!”

Additionally, the former member of The Bloodline and current RAW Superstar also posted a tweet on his official Twitter (X) feed that simply reads, “YEET!!!

JEY USO HAS GOT YEET BACK AND HE GOT THE MERCH YEET LET'S GOOO pic.twitter.com/tlPnCKq3Uz — CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestlin) December 10, 2023