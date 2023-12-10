Could a Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness match actually happen in 2024?

“The American Dragon” sees it as a real possibility.

During a recent interview with The Daily Mail, the Blackpool Combat Club member spoke about a potential in-ring showdown with the retired AEW Collision commentator.

“Maybe one day I can get a rematch with Nigel McGuiness at Wembley,” he said. “I know Nigel was really big on it last year but I at the time I wasn’t sure if he could hang with me. Now, he has worked his ass off and got himself in great shape, since then my health has a little bit deteriorated, so now I see that as a real possibility.”

Danielson continued, “He and I had some incredible matches that comparatively few people saw right like when you’re talking about like the matches we had in 2006 through kind of 2009, the Internet wasn’t what it is today. Our generation has such a nostalgia for Wembley and especially UK wrestlers, especially Nigel, has talked about the SummerSlam in 1992 and as an American I never even thought I’d see Britain, so I’ve just marveled at this thing.”

Check out the complete Bryan Danielson interview at DailyMail.co.uk.