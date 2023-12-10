“Big Daddy Cool” puts a lot of stock into the opinions of the level-headed “American Dragon.”

During a recent episode of his “Kliq This” podcast, WWE Hall of Fame legend Kevin Nash offered high praise and a sign of respect for fellow pro wrestling legend, AEW star Bryan Danielson.

While talking about the reports of Danielson being part of the disciplinary committee that ultimately decided to pull the trigger on releasing CM Punk from All Elite Wrestling following his second physical altercation behind-the-scenes with Jungle Boy at AEW ALL IN 2023, Nash noted that if Danielson made the call, it was “very warranted.”

“If anybody knows Bryan, you couldn’t pick probably a more level-headed guy in the locker room than Bryan,” Nash said. “When it’s Bryan that makes the decision it’s like, ‘Wow.’”

Nash added, “Obviously, it [was] very warranted.”

