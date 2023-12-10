Today is a milestone day in the career of “The Fallen Goddess.”

Athena initially won the ROH Women’s Championship from Mercedes Martinez at ROH Final Battle back on December 10, 2023, making today the date that marks the milestone one-year mark of her title reign.

The women’s wrestling star will defend her title again at ROH Final Battle next week on December 15, as she is scheduled to put the title on-the-line against Billie Starkz in the main event of what will be the final Ring Of Honor pay-per-view of the year.

Congratulations to “The Forever ROH Women’s Champion” Athena.