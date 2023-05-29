The 2023 WWE Draft has come and gone but word now is that the main roster call-ups from WWE NXT will continue.

A new report from Better Wrestling Experience notes that there were some farewells following NXT Battleground on Sunday night. It was noted that fans can expect call-ups to come in gradually soon.

Bron Breakker, who lost to NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes in Sunday’s main event, is expected to go to RAW or SmackDown soon. The Creed Brothers, who lost to NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus at Battleground, are also expected to be called up, and either Ilja Dragunov or Dijak. Dragunov won a grueling Last Man Standing match over Dijak last night.

It was noted by PWInsider that the NXT crew returned to Orlando this morning after working Battleground in Lowell last night, and they were told that no one from the brand is expected to work tonight’s RAW in Albany. It was also said that the SmackDown stars who worked Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia went home and did not travel to RAW.

NXT’s Javier Bernal is backstage for RAW, but likely to work the WWE Main Event taping. NXT trainee Kevin Ventura-Cortes is also backstage for RAW. Ventura-Cortes, who played college football and was a prospect for the NFL Draft last year, signed with WWE following the 2022 SummerSlam tryouts. He has not debuted on TV yet.

