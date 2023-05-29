The latest episode of the hit AEW-affiliated Youtube series Being The Elite is now available online and takes a behind-the-scenes look at the last week of AEW programming through last night’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

The episodes showcases The Elite’s war with the Blackpool Combat Club, which culminated in an Anarchy In The Arena matchup on last night’s event in Las Vegas. The BCC ended up victorious in the wild affair thanks to a shocking assist from Konosuke Takeshita.

Footage from last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, as well as the aftermath of the Anarchy In The Arena showdown, are also featured in Being The Elite. Check out the full episode below.