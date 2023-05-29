Great news for AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo.

The power couple announced during last night’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view that they are expecting their first child together. In typical Spanish-Sex God fashion Guevara broke the news to the AEW audience via cue cards during his entrance for the AEW world title matchup. Unfortunately, he came up short in his quest as MJF retained the title.

Guevara and Conti got engaged back in the summer of 2022, and were married shortly after that. From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish a congratulations to the happy couple.