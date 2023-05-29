WWE Superstar Santos Escobar has gifted his parents a new home.

Escobar took to Twitter this week to tweet about buying his mother and father a new house in Florida. He posted photos of his mother and father, lucha star El Fantasma, at the new home.

“Thank you LUCHA LIBRE… one of the most beautiful satisfactions in life… being able to take care of my parents, I GOT MY MOM A HOUSE!!! I’m beyond grateful!! [face holding back tears emoji] again… GRACIAS LUCHA LIBRE,” he wrote.

Thank you LUCHA LIBRE… one of the most beautiful satisfactions in life… being able to take care of my parents, I GOT MY MOM A HOUSE!!! I’m beyond grateful!! 🥹 again… GRACIAS LUCHA LIBRE. pic.twitter.com/NLCR4g2doX — SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) May 28, 2023

Escobar is currently in The LWO, along with Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. The group recently stayed on SmackDown in the WWE Draft.

Below is the full tweet from Escobar:

Thank you LUCHA LIBRE… one of the most beautiful satisfactions in life… being able to take care of my parents, I GOT MY MOM A HOUSE!!! I’m beyond grateful!! 🥹 again… GRACIAS LUCHA LIBRE. pic.twitter.com/NLCR4g2doX — SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) May 28, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.