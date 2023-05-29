Jade Cargill breaks her silence after losing the AEW TBS Championship.

“That Bi**h improved to 60-0 on at last night’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view after defeating Taya Valkyrie, which was also her 26th successful defense of the TBS title after winning it at the beginning of 2022. However, Cargill’s manager Smart Mark Sterling hopped on the microphone and said that the champ would welcome any challenger to face her in an impromptu match, a decision he now probably greatly regrets.

That’s because the challenge was answered by Kris Statlander, who had been out of action for months due to an ACL injury and received a heroes welcome from the Las Vegas crowd. The Friendly Alien managed to defeat Cargill to end her impressive undefeated streak and become the second TBS Champion in history. Now Cargill has taken to Twitter to comment on the loss.

It’s been a wild wild ride. Went for double and got nothing. #DoN — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) May 29, 2023

A report surfaced last night revealing that Cargill might be taking some time off after her loss. You can read about that here.