Last night’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view featured the House of Black taking on The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass in a six-man tag team matchup for the AEW Trios titles. Prior to the match beginning Max Caster cut a freestyle rap insulting all of the House of Black, which included him jabbing at Buddy Matthews, who in real-life dates WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. Caster’s line involved a joke about Dominik hooking up with Ripley due to their relationship on-screen.

The line and the ensuing match prompted the live crowd in Las Vegas to begin chanting for “Mami” Ripley and Dominik. The Eradicator has since taken to Twitter to comment on that occurrence, where she tagged Dominik and told him that they are over in two companies. Dominik would respond shortly after. You can see their exchange below.

Hey @DomMysterio35, we’re over in two companies 🤭⚖️ — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) May 29, 2023

Despite the chants Matthews and the rest of the House of Black would go on to defeat The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass to remain the AEW Trios Champions at Double or Nothing.