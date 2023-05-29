WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has nothing but praise for The Tribal Chief.

Hogan recently spoke with TMZ Sports and was asked about the dominant title reign of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Hogan commented on how Reigns has stayed away from a certain style of in-ring action.

“He’s kept the art form alive,” Hogan told TMZ Sports. “I mean, he has stepped up and got away from this kind of like… choreographed looking, jumping, and two guys doing the same thing and diving through the hoops.”

The Hulkster continued and said Reigns has taken pro wrestling back to where it should be.

“Roman Reigns took it back to where it should be,” Hogan continued. “Big man, big moves… main event moves. So he really has kept the art form alive for all of us.”

Reigns recently marked 1000 days as champion and will be on Friday’s SmackDown to officially celebrate the milestone.

