The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) are still your AEW Trios Champions.

The group defeated The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass at this evening’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas in an Open House Challenge. The finish saw Malakai Black knock out Daddy Ass with a roundhouse. This is the House of Black’s fifth successful defense of the Trios titles after dethroning The Elite at Revolution earlier this year.

Full results to Double or Nothing can be found here.