A huge summer for AEW lies ahead, and it kicks off tonight with Double or Nothing!

Unsanctioned: Chris Jericho vs. Adam Cole

AEW International Title 21 Man Blackjack Battle Royal: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. ?

AEW TNT Championship Ladder Match: Wardlow (c) vs. Christian

AEW Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett

AEW Women’s World Championship: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Toni Storm

AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill vs. Taya Valkyrie

Trios Match: The Gunn Club & Ethan Page vs. The Hardy Boys & Isiah Cassidy

AEW World Championship Four-way: MJF (c) vs. Jungle Boy vs. Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara

Anarch in the Arena: The Elite vs. The Blackpool Combat Club

AEW Double or Nothing 2023

Live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada!

Match #1. AEW International Championship Blackjack Battle Royal

Komander starts by walking around the entire ring and hitting a plancha on The Firm! The competitors start on the outside and have to hit the inside of the ring, and then it can start. Alright then. Tony Nese and Josh Woods are eliminated quickly by the Lucha Bros. Swerve and Cage are waiting on the outside while everyone else has finally made it in the ring. Cage decides to enter finally and destroys Komander before hitting a German suplex both Lucha Bros! Cage monkey flips Bandido out of the corner and powerbombs Komander. The luchadores corner Jay White as Komander runs the ropes but White throws him off and he hits the floor. Starks gets dumped over the top but barely makes it back in the ring. Triple powerbomb and choke slam by Best Friends to Sabian, and there he goes. Keith Lee and Cage have paired up, and Lee drops him with a big elbow. Swerve jumps Lee from behind and the former tag partners pair off. Swerve tries a hurricanrana but Lee catches him and tosses him, before crushing Cage in the corner. Enziguiri by Swerve and a Tour of the Islands in return by Lee. Double super kicks to the Butcher by Lucha Bros and Big Butch is gone. Moriarty hits a big boot that sends Bandido to the floor and he’s gone. Moriarty and Trent are fighting on the apron and Trent tosses him with a half and half suplex and he’s gone. Big Bill is about to crush Cassidy with a big boot and eliminate him, but Trent pushes him out of the way and takes the boot, eliminating him. Cage eliminates Lee from behind. Crossroads by Dustin Rhodes to Cage but Swerve makes the save for him. Bullet Club Gold eliminate Bandido but Starks dumps Juice Robinson. White and Penta square off in a cool moment here. Bladerunner by White! White looks to toss Penta but Starks cuts him off with a spear. Starks eliminates White! Robinson then pulls Starks out, eliminating him. Big Bill tosses Starks but Starks skins the cat and fires back with strikes. Bill blasts Starks in the face with a boot and he’s gone. Dustin hits a running Canadian Destroyers to Cage on the apron! Cage is out and Swerve dumps Dustin. Penta, Swerve, Cassidy, and Big Bill are left. Superkikc party and everyone is down. Slingblade by Penta on Swerve. Lungblower to Cassidy by Penta. Penta tries to chop Bill down with leg kicks but a huge boot and lariat send Penta to the floor. Swerve sends Cassidy in to a monstrous Bossman Slam! Swerve and Bill argue about who’s going to toss out Cassidy, and Bill gorilla presses him and Swerve dumps Bill! Cassidy and Swerve trade elimination attempts. Stundog Millionaire by Cassidy but the Swerve Kick in response and the crowd is going crazy! Prince Nana trips up Cassidy which allows Swerve to hit the Swerve Stomp off the top! Swerve puts Cassidy’s hands in his pockets but Cassidy counters with a pair of satellite DDTs! Cassidy connects with the Orange Punch and Swerve is on the apron! Swerve drags Cassidy to the apron and both men are in trouble. JML Driver attempt by Swerve but Orange fights out. Nana grabs Cassidy’s leg and Swerve knees him in the face. Cassidy sits on the apron prone, and Swerve looks for the Swerve Stomp off the middle rope, but Cassidy gets the boots up! Swerve is holding on by a single hand and Cassidy teases the Orange Punch, but instead just taps his hand with his own foot and Swerve hits the floor!

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

Rating: ***1/2. Really entertaining battle royal once it got going, despite the funky ruleset to start. Lots of storylines continued and all of it made sense, and the stretch was tremendous here.