The pre-show features Megan Morant, Matt Camp and Sam Roberts, along with appearances by others.

– NXT’s Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez did not make the trip to Lowell, MA for Battleground, so fans shouldn’t expect them to appear, according to PWInsider. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson are two wrestlers who made the trip but are not booked a match or appearance.

Ava made the trip, so she will likely be with Joe Gacy for his shot at NXT North American Champion Wes Lee. It wasn’t clear if The Dyad made the trip. Beyond WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, others in Lowell to help with the show include Head Coach Matt Bloom and Creative Producer Ryan Katz, along with agents/producers/coaches Fit Finlay, Biff Busick, and Terry Taylor.

