Fightdul Select has released some backstage notes ahead of tonight’s AEW Double Or Nothing PPV.

*The Blackjack Battle Royale is expected to go on early in the show.

*It has been communicated to the publication that the trademarked variation of the AEW logo may potentially assume a permanent status as the definitive representation of the AEW brand.

* There are rumors of an unforeseen surprise, unrelated to CM Punk, which has been planned for tonight.

Furthermore, a mandatory meeting was convened to provide guidance on public relations, wherein Adam Hopkins managed to make a favorable impression upon the roster.

*In regards to the upcoming Collision event, talents were informed that it may initially be a soft brand split that will become more strict over time. However, no specific details were disclosed.

*The legitimacy of Jamie Hayter’s injury has been confirmed, giving rise to concerns regarding her ability to perform tonight, as she had not received clearance to participate in a six-woman tag match a couple of weeks ago.

Numerous talents had the opportunity to engage in AEW Fight Forever activities over the weekend. It has been noted that this particular weekend fostered a notably more relaxed atmosphere compared to other pay-per-view weekends observed throughout the past year.

Upon the announcement of the Blackjack Battle Royale, several talents were unaware of their participation until that moment. Although there was consideration given to hosting a Casino Battle Royale, it did not come to fruition during this particular pay-per-view event.