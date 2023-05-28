AEW officials held what was described as an “all hands on deck, mandatory PR meeting” for talent and staff in Las Vegas for Double Or Nothing this weekend.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that the meeting was led by new public relations hire Adam Hopkins, who had over 25 years experience with WWE until the company released him in a shocking move back in January.

It was said that Hopkins spoke on “some favored terms, some preferences of AEW as a company, and offered some of his experience to the meeting.”

The importance of media literacy was also stressed in the meeting. AEW talents were told that officials know that plenty of them talk to “dirt sheets,” and they were told to make sure to establish “off the record” in certain situations, and to make sure that those they’re speaking with also understand what that term means.

It was noted that this did not seem like a finger wagging situation, and was more about informing talent and staff how to better protect themselves and the company from misinformation.

Bryan Danielson also spoke at the meeting, and said maybe he isn’t the best person to give advice considering how he garnered headlines about how he said apples were tree semen when he was supposed to be doing media to promote a Kenny Omega match. ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli also spoke, and put forth the importance of media interviews as a way to promote yourself, your story, and the on-screen program.

Sources spoke highly about the meeting, specifically Hopkins. His experience was put over by numerous people present at the meeting, and one top talent had referred to him as a game changing hire for the company in the PR department. The meeting was also described as “very useful” by one talent.

