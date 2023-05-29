Orange Cassidy is still your AEW International Champion.

Cassidy was victorious in the Blackjack Battle Royal matchup at this evening’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Also competing in the match was The Butcher and The Blade, Dustin Rhodes, Keith Lee, Bandido, Dralistico, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, Kip Sabian, Jay White, Juice Robinson, Ricky Starks, Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero M, Big Bill, Lee Moriarty, Tony Nese, Ari Daivari, Brian Cage, and Swerve Strickland, who Cassidy eliminated last. This is his 22nd successful defense of the International Championship.

Highlights from the match can be found below.

