Orange Cassidy is still your AEW International Champion.
Cassidy was victorious in the Blackjack Battle Royal matchup at this evening’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Also competing in the match was The Butcher and The Blade, Dustin Rhodes, Keith Lee, Bandido, Dralistico, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, Kip Sabian, Jay White, Juice Robinson, Ricky Starks, Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero M, Big Bill, Lee Moriarty, Tony Nese, Ari Daivari, Brian Cage, and Swerve Strickland, who Cassidy eliminated last. This is his 22nd successful defense of the International Championship.
Highlights from the match can be found below.
.@starkmanjones and @JayWhiteNZ with unfinished business!
Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE
🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/yXEFEI9p9v
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
.@JayWhiteNZ gets sent flying over the top by @starkmanjones and #BulletClubGold are NOT taking it lightly!
Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE
🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/fIKl5ETgyX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
The final four of the BlackJack Battle Royale – @PENTAELZEROM, @TheCazXL, @swerveconfident and #AEW International Champion @orangecassidy!
Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE
🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/x7bhiKMtwi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
Full results to Double or Nothing can be found here.