FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) are still your AEW Tag Team Champions.

The Top Guys defeated Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal at this evening’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event in Las Vegas to retain the titles in a wild match that saw Mark Briscoe get smashed with a guitar and Jarrett’s wife get involved. The champs won after hitting Double-J with the Big Rig. This marks FTR’s first successful title defense since they reclaimed the tag belts from The Gunns back in April.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

