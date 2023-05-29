Wardlow is still your AEW TNT Champion.

Mr. Mayhem defeated Christian Cage in a Ladder Match at this evening’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas. The match was a wild back-and-forth affair that the champ ended winning after dropping the challenger with a powerbomb. This was Wardlow’s first official defense of the TNT title since he won it back from Powerhouse Hobbs back in April. He is currently in his third reign.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below

Full results to Double or Nothing can be found here.