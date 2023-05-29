Toni Storm is your new AEW Women’s Champion.

Storm defeated Jamie Hayter at this evening’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event from Las Vegas after a short hard-hitting affair that was worked around Hayter’s real life arm injury. This is Storm’s second reign with the title after losing it to Hayter back at Full Gear 2022. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

