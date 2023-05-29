Toni Storm is your new AEW Women’s Champion.
Storm defeated Jamie Hayter at this evening’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event from Las Vegas after a short hard-hitting affair that was worked around Hayter’s real life arm injury. This is Storm’s second reign with the title after losing it to Hayter back at Full Gear 2022. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
#AEW Women's World Champion @jmehytr is outnumbered on her way to the ring, with #TheOutcasts' @realrubysoho and @Saraya giving her no chance for a fair fight!
Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE
🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/Xr2CEPIsME
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
How much more can #AEW Women's World Champion @jmehytr endure?!
Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE
🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/8vTJsxhc0t
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
There's no QUIT in the Champ @jmehytr!
Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE
🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/HmM1CCeBFD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
Full results to Double or Nothing can be found here.