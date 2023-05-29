Tiffany Stratton is the new WWE NXT Women’s Champion.

Tonight’s NXT Battleground Premium Live Event saw Stratton defeat Lyra Valkyria in the tournament finals for the vacant NXT Women’s Title. The title was declared weeks back due to the injured former champion Indi Hartwell going to RAW in the 2023 WWE Draft.

This is the fist title reign for Stratton. You can click here for full details from our live report.

Below are several shots of tonight’s title match from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts:

Tiffany Stratton's moonsault is simply PERFECT #NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/T2YEBac5wW — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) May 29, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.