Krist Statlander is your new AEW TBS Champion.

Jade Cargill defeated Taya Valkyrie at this evening’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas after connecting with her signature Jaded maneuver. This improved the champ’s singles record to 60-0 and was her 26th successful defense of the TBS title since winning it back at the beginning of 2022.

However, Smart Mark Sterling got on the mic and said that Cargill would take on any challenger at any moment. This brought out Statlander, who has been out of action for months with an ACL injury. An impromptu title match started and Statlander hit a modified piledriver to win the TBS title and end Cargill’s streak.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

