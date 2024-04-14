– Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga both made good impressions on WWE officials during WrestleMania XL Week. Tonga in particular has many friends within the company already. Fatu was around the Philadelphia area during the big week as well, and for what it’s worth, seemed “very happy.”

– For whatever reason, WWE opted not to involve in WWE Hall of Fame legends Trish Stratus and Lita in a WrestleMania XL segment that they originally had planned.

– After Jason Jordan handled the duties for the big Bloodline segment on this week’s SmackDown After WrestleMania XL show in Detroit, MI., the usual producer who handles those segments, WWE Hall of Fame legend Michael Hayes, is expected to resume the role going forward.

– WWE was reportedly happy with the help that WWE NXT Superstars Carmelo Hayes and Gallus, as well as WWE producer Bobby Roode, gave The Rock ahead of the highly-anticipated WWE in-ring return of “The Final Boss” at night one of WrestleMania XL.

– There continues to be teases for the return of Bo Dallas/Uncle Howdy, or whichever character the company is leaning towards bringing back the brother of Bray Wyatt with.

