The 2024 WWE Draft is coming soon, with a renewed focus on WWE NXT’s inclusion in the televised event.

It looks like WWE may switch things up this year, with talents able to be moved to the WWE NXT brand. This was not just a tease with The Final Testament and Ivar appearing on WWE NXT this past Tuesday night. This appears to be setting the stage for others on the main roster to make the jump to WWE NXT in an effort to help establish it is as the third brand in the company once again.

Over the next two weeks of WWE NXT TV, there will be a heavy focus on the draft leading up to the two-week WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ 2024 themed events.

Several talents were told by WWE NXT executive Shawn Michaels this week that he isn’t sure who will be brought up from WWE NXT to the WWE main roster in the draft. Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov are said to be “a lock” for Raw or SmackDown in the draft, while Roxanne Perez’s status for the draft still remains up in the air despite recent teases on TV. Other possible additions include Tony D’Angelo and Baron Corbin.

The timing of this year’s draft isn’t coincidental.

The company planned for their 2024 WWE Draft to take place alongside the NFL Draft in order to capitalize on “draft fever,” as they have in the past. CW and Netflix are expected to have a say in some of the decisions in the draft. One source even noted that “the Netflix deal is closer to next year’s draft than this year’s draft, so that won’t be something we need to worry about for a while.”

