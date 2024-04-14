– Despite initial concerns, TBS Women’s Champion Julia Hart doesn’t seem to be injured. There was fear that she was hurt on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday night, however she is still being advertised for her match alongside Brody King against Adam Copeland and Willow Nightingale for next week’s show.

– Ahead of the expiration of his contract with AEW, Matt Hardy has not been backstage at the company’s recent television tapings. As noted, Hardy has indicated that he will be exploring the free agent market.

– Will Ospreay is on the latest installment of “Hey! (EW)” with RJ City. During the discussion, “The Aerial Assassin” talks about his arrival in AEW and upcoming showdown against Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynasty 2024.

