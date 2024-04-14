The Rock has been busy on social media this weekend.

On Saturday, “The Final Boss” took to X and Instagram with two notable posts. The first saw the WWE legend comment on X about WrestleMania XL being the most-streamed entertainment event ever on the Peacock subscription platform.

“Thank you to everyone who tuned in,” Rock wrote via X as a reply to a post by Variety touting the success of WrestleMania XL on Peacock. “Pro wrestling is in my blood and it was an honor to help build and deliver this event to the world. Final Boss. WrestleMania 40 Peacock’s Most Streamed Entertainment Event Ever.”

Additionally, “The People’s Champion,” who now has the belt to prove it, also surfaced on Instagram to comment on the honor of being on the cover of PEOPLE magazine’s special 50-year anniversary issue.

“Very cool to be on the cover of PEOPLE celebrating their iconic anniversary of 50 YEARS,” he wrote via Instagram. “From Sexiest Man Alive to Fatherhood & Fame, I’ve rocked some cool People covers over the years. Congratulations fam on this amazing milestone! I’m a gangsta – clearly with impeccable timing. Final Boss.”