A new title match is official for AEW Dynasty 2024.

During the AEW Battle Of The Belts X special event after AEW Collision on Saturday night in Highland Heights, KY., Roderick Strong defeated Rocky Romero in their AEW International Championship Eliminator bout.

Following the match, O’Reilly and The Undisputed Kingdom continued to attack Romero until Kyle O’Reilly broke things up, leading to O’Reilly blasting him with a flying knee knockout shot.

After the conclusion of the segment, it was announced that Strong and O’Reilly will be competing for the AEW International Championship at the upcoming AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view on Sunday, April 21, 2024 from St. Louis, MO.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 4/21 PPV:

AEW DYNASTY (4/21/2024)



* Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland (AEW Title)

* Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay

* Julia Hart (c) vs. Willow Nightingale (TBS Women’s Title)

* Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston & Mark Briscoe vs. The House Of Black

* Young Bucks vs. FTR (AEW Tag-Team Title Ladder Match)

* “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Thunder Rosa (AEW Women’s Title)

* Kazuchika Okada vs. PAC

* Roderick Strong (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly (AEW International Title)

Make sure to join us here on 4/21 for live AEW Dynasty 2024 results coverage from St. Louis, MO.