A wrestler featured in the major motion picture, “Beyond The Mat,” has passed away.

“The Shooter” Tony Jones, who was featured in the “Beyond The Mat” documentary alongside Mike Modest working a tryout match for WWE, has passed away at age 53.

There is no word yet regarding the circumstances of his passing.

WrestlingHeadlines.com would like to extend our condolences to the family and friends of the late Tony Jones.

Rest in peace.